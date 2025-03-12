Blackpool defender Andy Lyons made his return from injury in a friendly on Tuesday.

The Seasiders had been on the search for a fixture for the 24-year-old for a number of weeks, as he looks to rebuild his match fitness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Lyons’ last competitive match came back in February 2024 in a game away to Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road - where he suffered an ACL injury.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce was pleased that the fullback was able to take a major step in his recovery, but admits there’s still plenty of work to do.

“He played half a game, it was against Fylde in the end - he’s okay,” he said.

“We will need another (friendly). The more he trains and the more he gets used to it, then we’ll see.

“We don’t have to rush him at the moment with what we’ve got; it’s just important that he stays well.”

Lyons has been with the Seasiders since 2023, having previously played for both Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international has made 44 appearances, and scored six goals, during his time in Tangerine - and will be looking to build on that before the conclusion of the current campaign.

While more patience will be required for the defender, there are hopes he will be integrated into Blackpool’s matchday squad in the near future.

Discussing his plans for Lyons last week, Bruce said: “He’s got a critical time coming up, he’s worked extremely hard to get back to where he is, so let’s hope he can stay injury-free.

“This is the start of it, and hopefully if he gets through that and then spends another week with us, we can start integrating him into the team and get a couple of games for him.

“We need him to stay well and stay fit, and it’ll be important to play football this year. Can he be the player we all know he was in the Championship? There’s still a difficult road ahead for the kid. He’s had a tough time, so let’s hope he gets a break.”

