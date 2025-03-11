Blackpool came from behind to overcome Cambridge United with a 2-1 victory at Bloomfield Road.

As they looked to build on their 3-0 win over Barnsley at the weekend, Steve Bruce’s side soon found themselves on the back foot, with former Seasiders striker Dom Ballard scoring an earlier opener.

It didn’t take too long for Ashley Fletcher to level the scores with his ninth goal of the season, before Sonny Carey completed the turnaround, building on his brace from Saturday afternoon.

Blackpool made a disastrous start to the evening, with former loanee Ballard immediately coming back to haunt them.

Prior to his return to Bloomfield Road, the Southampton youngster had only managed one league goal this season, which came for the Seasiders against Cambridge in a 4-4 draw at the Abbey Stadium back in August.

A mistake from Hayden Coulson saw the 19-year-old given space in the box, allowing him to chip the ball over Harry Tyrer. The situation could’ve been dealt with by Matthew Pennington on the line, but the defender made a mess of the clearance, completely missing the ball with his first swipe.

Blackpool’s first real opportunity came through Niall Ennis, with the striker placing a header just wide of the front post after a good cross from Rob Apter on the right side.

Shortly after this, Bruce’s side made the most of their next attack to level the scores in the 17th minute.

Odel Offiah made a powerful run from the right side into the box, before laying the ball off to Fletcher for a tap-in from close-range.

Heading into the closing stages, Albie Morgan tried his luck from distance to edge the Seasiders in front, but Nathan Bishop was able to parry the ball away.

Immediately after the restart the U’s keeper was called into action again, this time to deny Sonny Carey after a break down the left.

Bishop wasn’t equal to the midfielder’s next attempt, allowing a shot from distance to slip past him into the bottom right corner.

With the 24-year-old firmly in a goal scoring mood, a block later on in the half was required to stop him from claiming back-to-back braces.

Albie Morgan was among the Blackpool players with attempts to extend the lead, with a volley on the turn calling Bishop into action once again.

Heading into the latter stages, Tyrer was required to make a strong save to deny an attempt from Josh Stokes.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter (68’), Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey (89’), Ashley Fletcher (68’), Niall Ennis (68’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, James Husband (89’), Jordan Gabriel, Elkan Baggott, Josh Onomah (68’), Jake Beesley (68’), Sammy Silvera (68’).

