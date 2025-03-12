There’s been a number of managerial alterations in League One today.

Wigan Athletic have appointed Ryan Lowe as their new head coach - with the 46-year-old returning to management for the first time since being sacked by Blackpool’s Lancashire rivals Preston North End earlier this season.

Latics have been on the search for a successor to Shaun Maloney for just over a week, after the ex-Scotland international’s time at the Brick Community Stadium was brought to an end.

Lowe’s last stint in League One came with Plymouth Argyle, during which time he guided the Pilgrims to promotion from the fourth tier, before laying the foundations for their rise to the Championship.

The former Bury and Tranmere Rovers striker departed Home Park in 2021 to take over as PNE boss, where he remained until last August.

Ryan Lowe left Preston North End just one game into the current campaign. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Discussing his appointment at Wigan, Lowe told the club’s in-house media: “I’m pleased to be here because it’s a fantastic Football Club with history and tradition. The club has had some good times and some bad times, and I’m here to bring the good times back. Hopefully we can have the Brick bouncing every Saturday afternoon and Tuesday evening.

“I’m really excited about the project and I liked what the Ownership Group had to say. They showed me the vision of the Football Club and talked about getting the Club back to where it belongs - and the first target is to get to the Championship.

“We’ve got to take short, mid and then long term steps to get there. We’ve got a vision and a plan, which is the most important thing. If we all buy into that plan and vision, I’m sure we will be successful.

“I’m really excited for the future and to build Wigan Athletic back to where they should be.”

Elsewhere in League One, Barnsley have parted ways with Darrell Clarke on the back of their 3-0 defeat to the Seasiders at the weekend.

In a statement, Tykes chairman Neerav Parekh said: “We would like to thank Darrell for his efforts in a season which has been difficult for various reasons.

“Darrell has worked extremely hard to try and get the team competitive and pushing for promotion, unfortunately, we find ourselves eight points away from the play-offs and feel that a change is needed.”

Former Derby County and Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane will now take over the reins at Oakwell until the end of the season.