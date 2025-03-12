Gallery: 41 fantastic photos of the Blackpool faithful showing their support in the victory over Cambridge United

As they looked to build on their 3-0 win over Barnsley at the weekend, Steve Bruce’s side soon found themselves on the back foot, with former Seasiders striker Dom Ballard scoring an earlier opener.

It didn’t take too long for Ashley Fletcher to level the scores with his ninth goal of the season, before Sonny Carey completed the turnaround, building on his brace from Saturday afternoon.

Here’s the best photos of the Blackpool faithful showing their support:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders fans showed their support in the midweek victory over Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool fans Seasiders fans showed their support in the midweek victory over Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool fans Seasiders fans showed their support in the midweek victory over Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool fans Seasiders fans showed their support in the midweek victory over Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool fans Seasiders fans showed their support in the midweek victory over Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales