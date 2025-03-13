Blackpool’s 3-0 victory over Barnsley at the weekend spelled the end of Darrell Clarke’s time at Oakwell.

The Seasiders produced an impressive display in South Yorkshire, with Sonny Carey bagging a brace either side of a headed goal from Ashley Fletcher.

While things were positive for Steve Bruce’s side, it was a complete contrast in performance from the Tykes - who have endured a recent dip in form as they battle for a spot in the top six.

Ex-Bristol Rovers and Cheltenham boss Clarke had only been appointed by Barnsley last summer, but has seen his time with the club come to an end less than a year into his tenure.

Former Republic of Ireland international Conor Hourihane has now been handed the reins at Oakwell for the remainder of the season.

Having previously spent time with the Reds between 2014 and 2017, the 34-year-old returned in a player-coach role ahead of the current campaign, but has since hung up his playing boots completely.

Seasiders head coach Bruce knows the retired midfielder from his time with Aston Villa, having signed him from the South Yorkshire outfit.

Discussing his role as head coach for the remainder of the season, Hourihane told Barnsley’s in-house media: “It’s been a whirlwind. I was at St George’s Park on a course day, and got a phone call to let me know the news and how it was going to go.

“I was grateful to the club for the opportunity, I came up here straight away. It’s time to get down to work and hit the opportunity head on.

“It’ll be pretty emotional (on Saturday), you know what the fans mean to me. The past that we’ve had before, they’ve always been unbelievable with me, and they still are to this day. I’ll treat the opportunity with the utmost hard work, and hopefully I’ll give them some good results on the pitch.”

Former Blackpool goalkeeper Matt Gilks will form part of Hourihane’s coaching staff, having made the move to the Tykes last month - shortly after departing Bolton Wanderers along with ex-Seasiders teammate Ian Evatt.

The 42-year-old was at Bloomfield Road between 2008 and 2014, and was part of the team that reached the Premier League under Ian Holloway.

