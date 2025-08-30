Blackpool take on Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

Steve Bruce has made two changes to his Blackpool XI for this afternoon’s meeting with Bolton Wanderers.

The Seasiders head into this one in desperate search of another league win, a fortnight on from their 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town.

Since overcoming the Terriers, Bruce’s side have lost away to Mansfield Town and Plymouth Argyle - with both performances being disappointing on the road

Lee Evans and CJ Hamilton drop out from the defeats at Field Mill and Home Park, as Danny Imray and Emil Hansson both come into the team.

Meanwhile, both Fraser Horsfall and Ashley Fletcher are fit enough to be named on the bench following their respective injuries.

Malcolm Ebiowei misses out due to an ankle problem, while Niall Ennis serves the final game of his three-match.

Here’s the full starting XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Danny Imray, Michael Ihiekwe, Hayden Coulson, Tom Bloxham, Jordan Brown, Albie Morgan, Emil Hansson, George Honeyman, Dale Taylor.

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Andy Lyons, Fraser Horsfall, Lee Evans, Ashley Fletcher, CJ Hamilton, Zac Ashworth.

