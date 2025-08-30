Blackpool injury news V Bolton Wanderers: Two out as two near return

Blackpool take on Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

Blackpool will be hoping a boost in personnel will help to spring their season into life - with further bodies getting closer to action for Steve Bruce’s side.

The Seasiders have endured a disappointing start to the new campaign, with their 1-0 loss away to Plymouth Argyle last Saturday being their fourth defeat of their opening five League One outings.

Heading into the fixture at Home Park, the Pilgrims had failed to come out on top in their opening four, but were able to get off the mark thanks to Malachi Boateng’s second half goal - which came courtesy of a defensive lapse in concentration.

A positive from the defeat in Devon was Danny Imray’s cameo off the bench, with the Crystal Palace loanee able to make his competitive debut for Blackpool after spending the first few weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Here’s the Seasiders’ current list of returning players and absentees:

Ashley Fletcher (Returning)

Ashley Fletcher | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

There’s set to be a couple of boosts for this afternoon’s meeting with Bolton Wanderers. We’ll start with Ashley Fletcher - who is set to be back in contention after missing the last two outings with a hamstring issue.

This comes at a good time for Bruce, due to Niall Ennis still be suspended following his red card against Huddersfield Town a fortnight ago.

Providing an update on Fletcher, the Seasiders head coach said: “He’s trained two or three times, and feels comfortable with it. Whether he could play 90 is another one - you’ve got to be careful with muscle injuries and we’ll guard against that.”

Fraser Horsfall (Returning)

Fraser Horsfall

Fraser Horsfall has been absent since the 3-2 defeat to Stevenage on the opening weekend.

It was revealed after that game that the summer arrival was Stockport County was struggling with an ankle injury, and was forced to wear a protective boot.

The centre back has been able to make some progress in the last couple of weeks, and is also back in contention for this afternoon’s game.

“He’s available,” Bruce stated.

“He’s trained all week, and he seems to be moving better and seems to be over the injury - let’s hope that stays the same.

“He’s in the squad and is available for selection.”

Malcolm Ebiowei (Out)

Malcolm Ebiowei

Malcolm Ebiowei is a new addition to Blackpool’s injury list, having picked up an ankle injury in training this week.

Since joining the club from Crystal Palace earlier this month, the winger has only been able to feature off the bench after enduring a disrupted pre-season.

Sharing the news of the 21-year-old’s absence against Bolton, Bruce said: “He’s picked up an ankle injury so he won’t be available. I would think it would be at least a couple of weeks.

James Husband (Out)

James Husband

A long-term hamstring injury was confirmed for James Husband earlier this month.

“Hubby has had an operation, so I don’t think we’ll see him until Christmas, so that’s the sad news on that one,” Bruce said.

“He’s an experienced one who can play centre back and left back for you, so it’s a blow to us.”

