Blackpool take on Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

Blackpool will be hopeful of a couple of injury boosts when they host Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

A couple of Seasiders players could be edging towards a return to action, with the only long-term problem being James Husband.

Ashley Fletcher will be hoping for a big week of training after suffering a hamstring injury a fortnight ago against Huddersfield Town - especially with his attacking colleague Niall Ennis still suspended for the visit of the Trotters.

Meanwhile, on the back of Danny Imray’s return in defence during the second half of the weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle, Fraser Horsfall could make some major progress in his recovery from an ankle problem, after getting out of a protective boot last week.

Bruce hopeful of further squad boost

Ashley Fletcher | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce is hopeful the potential return of personnel can help to change his side’s fortunes after a disappointing start to the campaign.

“We’re a bit limited with the lack of Fletch (Ashley Fletcher), and Niall (Ennis) not there at the top end of the pitch,” he said.

“We’ve seen a little bit of Danny (Imray) getting back, and we’ve seen Albie (Morgan) back in the last week or so - things are looking better in that respect.

“We’ll know a little bit more about Fraser (Horsfall) when he gets on the grass. It could be a big ask for him to play against Bolton, because he’s been in a boot for the best part of two weeks. We hope he’s on the grass and we hope he’s injury free.

“Fletch could possibly make it, we’ll see how he is during the week and if we don’t think it’s that bad - let’s hope so.”

