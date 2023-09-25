Former Blackpool star in surprise transfer after snubbing Sunderland following trial

An award-winning Blackpool defender has signed with a new club following his summer transfer exit from Bloomfield Road.

Bobby Bjork's newest club after leaving Blackpool this summer has been revealed, and surprisingly, it isn't Sunderland.

The 18-year-old departed Bloomfield Road earlier this summer, and went on trial at the North East club, where he was bidding to earn a professional deal at the Stadium of Light.

Before leaving Blackpool, he had won the Jimmy Arfield award for the under-18's team, and was on a scholarship deal.

In August, Bjork featured for Sunderland in an under-21 match against Huddersfield Town. It looked like he had done enough that he had seemingly received an offer from the Black Cats, who have produced the likes of England internationals Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford.

Sunderland's assistant manager John Hewiton said to the Sunderland Echo that they had been in discussions with their agents, but admitted other clubs had made offers, which allowed them to leave and make their own decisions.

Bjork's permanent destination however has been revealed to be non-league outfit Burscough. Bjork made his debut for the North West Counties Football League outfit last Saturday, featuring against Longridge Town and then he followed that up against Chadderton last Tuesday, before featuring against Athersley Recreation in the FA Vase.

Burscough are in Division One of the NWCFL, which is the eighth tier of English football. Bjork will be managed by Conrad Prendergast, who has been appointed as first-team head coach.

Prendergast was Head of Academy at AFC Fylde, and was appointed manager of Blackpool's under-18's side, and so he will have managed Bjork at a point during his career.