Blackpool were represented in the League One team of the week following Saturday’s impressive win against Reading.

Blackpool got back to winning ways as they beat Reading 4-1 in emphatic fashion at Bloomfield Road.

The Tangerines took a commanding lead going 3-0 up thanks to a brace from Jordan Rhodes and an effort from Kylian Koussai in the first-half hour.

Rhodes got his hat-trick just after the half-time whistle and the only gloss off of the victory was an own goal from James Husband.

Neil Critchley's men had struggled to score goals this season but on Saturday doubled their tally for the campaign by scoring four in one match - which is all they had managed in the seven games prior to their thumping of the Royals.

Blackpool for now have kickstarted their season and hope to use that victory against their fellow relegated Championship side as a springboard. It’s another tough test up next for them as they travel to Yorkshire to face Barnsley at Oakwell Stadium on Saturday, September 30.

The performance at Bloomfield Road also saw Blackpool represented in the League One Team of the Week alongside star performers from the likes of Derby County and Peterborough United after they secured their own impressive performances over the weekend.

Derby claimed a 2-0 win over Carlisle United at Brunton Park, meanwhile the Posh got a point away at ten-man Bolton Wanderers. Oxford United secured an emphatic 3-0 win over Exeter City who had stared the season well meanwhile Portsmouth won 2-1 against Lincoln City at Fratton Park to remain top of the table in League One.

Flick through the pages to see which players made the official Team of the Week in League One. Do you think anyone is missing?

1 . Connor Ripley (Port Vale) WhoScored rating: 8.15 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2 . Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) WhoScored rating: 8.42 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3 . Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) WhoScored rating: 8.21 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Lloyd Jones (Charlton Athletic) WhoScored rating: 7.72 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo Sales

5 . Jack Hunt (Bristol Rovers) - 8.75 WhoScored rating: 8.75 Photo: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images) Photo Sales