Blackpool Football Club are stepping up their bid to kick the club's former owner out of a penthouse at Bloomfield Road.

Meanwhile the ex Seasiders owner 89-year-old Owen Oyston is battling to stay out in the flat which is located in the South Stand.

At Blackpool County Court Mr Oyston contested an application by the club to have the penthouse made the subject of an Energy Performance Certificate.

Oyston counter claims that the commercial certificate which covers the rest of the stand, hotel and offices was sufficient to cover the penthouse.

If the club win their claim they could gain access to the penthouse and eventually sell it.

A decision on the certificate will be made in October and today's remote hearing between the parties and District Judge John Woosnam heard the issue was a precursor to possession proceedings to be taken by the club.