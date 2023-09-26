Neil Critchley believes Blackpool are capable of winning any game both home and away.

His side will be determined to follow up their 4-1 victory over Reading with another positive result this weekend.

The Seasiders head to Oakwell on Saturday afternoon to take on Barnsley.

"The last time we won was against Wigan and we followed it up with a horrible performance at Wycombe,” Critchley said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

"We’re going to Barnsley and it’ll be a tough game.

"They’ve got good players and got to the Play-Off final last year.

"They’re hard to play against, but this group is good enough to start getting back-to-back wins and getting on a roll.

"We’ve threatened to have the Reading result in other games, but it’s just not quite gone our way.

"I keep saying, it’s going to take time.

"We need to go to Barnsley and show what we are about as a group.

"We didn’t follow up against Wycombe and that’s why it was so disappointing, but that’s gone- we can only look forward.

"We’re capable of winning in any game home or away in this division.

"Some will be tougher than others, but I believe we can go to Barnsley and win.

"If we play with the same intensity and aggression as we did against Reading then we will give ourselves the best chance of that.”

After only scoring four times in their opening seven League One games, the Seasiders claimed the same amount of goals in the space of 50 minutes against Reading.

"It’s always nice to hit the back of the net, especially at home,” Critchley added.

"We had threatened to do that in other games.

"We’ve created chance in all of our matches, so it wasn’t worrying me because I knew it would change.

"When you look at the underlying metrics of the performance, it was pointing to it turning and going in our favour.

"It was very similar to when I first came and we didn’t get off to a good start.

"We knew if we stuck together and kept performing then things would change.