Blackpool manager Neil Critchley says he is delighted to have Jordan Rhodes at Bloomfield Road.

The striker, who is currently on loan with the Seasiders from Huddersfield Town, scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory over Reading on Saturday afternoon.

His first goal came from the penalty spot, while the second and third were both well taken opportunities.

Discussing Rhodes’ display, Critchley said: "He’s a top performer, isn’t he?

Jordan Rhodes scored a hat-trick against Reading (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

"He’s been a Championship player for most of his career.

"He’s never been blessed with pace, so he has to think of different ways to be successful.

"He’s so intelligent, he picks up great positions, and his finishing is outstanding.

"You can’t coach that, it’s just something he’s been given.

"He’s so clever at working out where to be and where to go.

"He scored a goal in training on Friday where someone shot, and it was around his hip, so he just glanced it in on purpose.

"He just knows where the goal is all of the time.

"His pitch presence and self-awareness is incredible.

"His goal record is frightening.

"He tucked in his penalty, but his other two goals were brilliant finishes.

"His hat-trick goal looks like he didn’t quite catch it the way he wanted to, but I’ve seen that so many times already in training.

"He catches the goalkeeper out and it trickles in the bottom corner.

"It was a fantastic hat-trick, I’m made up for him.

"To work with someone like Jordan is an education for me as a coach.

"I can stand back and watch him in training sometimes.

"What he does is unique. He does different things.

"His finishing is of a high, high level, and he’s so intelligent around the box.

"To cap it all off, he’s one of the most humble men you’ll meet in your life- he’s incredible.

"I’m delighted he’s here, and he’s enjoying being here.

"I know the lads really look up to him and rightfully so.”