Blackpool 4-1 Reading: Scenes at Bloomfield Road as Seasiders fans celebrate victory over the Royals
Blackpool returned to winning ways with a victory over Reading at Bloomfield Road.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jordan Rhodes was on hand with a hat-trick in the 4-1 win, while Kylian Kouassi marked his first league appearance for the Seasiders with a goal.
Neil Critchley’s side were much-improved from their defeat to Wycombe Wanderers last Saturday.
Watch the celebrations HERE.