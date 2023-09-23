News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Crash leaves pensioner in critical condition and another serious injured
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Family tributes to 21-year-old Harrison Bretherton who died in crash
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs

Blackpool 4-1 Reading: Scenes at Bloomfield Road as Seasiders fans celebrate victory over the Royals

Blackpool returned to winning ways with a victory over Reading at Bloomfield Road.
By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 18:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jordan Rhodes was on hand with a hat-trick in the 4-1 win, while Kylian Kouassi marked his first league appearance for the Seasiders with a goal.

Neil Critchley’s side were much-improved from their defeat to Wycombe Wanderers last Saturday.

Watch the celebrations HERE.

Related topics:ReadingBlackpoolJordan RhodesRoyalsSeasidersNeil CritchleyWycombe Wanderers