An award-winning defender at Blackpool is hoping to earn a deal in the league above after spending time on trial at Sunderland.

The 18-year-old has gone on trial at the Black Cats, and made his first appearance for the North East club earlier this month, having played against Huddersfield Town's Under-21's on August 7. He was a second-year scholar, before his departure and in May, Bjork was awarded the Jimmy Arfield Award for his performances for the U-18’s team.

It was repored by The Sundeland Echo that Bjork departed Bloomfield Road after his scholarship deal with the Tangerines came to an end. He is keeping his options open however and has not played for Sunderland, though his representatives are in discussions about a move.

As to whether Bjork has been successful or not, Sunderland’s U21’s assistant manager John Hewitson said to The Echo: “I think at the moment the club is still in negotiations with agents.

“I know the boys are talented, our recruitment staff have brought them in, but there are other clubs as well. We’re just trying to see where the land lies and if our offers are suitable for them. Hopefully, it is.

“They are not with us at this moment in time, with some of them they have been to other clubs, come to us and then wanted to have a look at other places before making their final decision.