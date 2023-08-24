Blackpool have nine days left of the summer transfer window - but what is left for Neil Critchley to do?

Blackpool have signed eight new players in this summer transfer window, as they look to deal with the fall-out of a one-year stint in the Championship.

Neil Critchley was brought back to Bloomfield Road following the Tangerines' relegation and he's been able to bring some of the players he's wanted to the club, but has also had to contend with the sale of influential striker Jerry Yates.

He and Reece James are the only players that left for fees whilst others have departed the club on a free transfer with some ending up at league rivals which has meant having to dip their toes into the transfer market. Fees have been paid for Richard O'Donnell, Oliver Norburn, Kyle Joseph and Josh Miles whilst there's also been some good free agent pick-ups with Albie Morgan, Matt Pennington and most recently Tashan Oakley-Boothe.

With nine days remaining in the transfer window, supporters are keen to see some more business, and in some cases are expecting the club to sign up to at four new players which is half the business they’ve done over the space of two months. Here’s what supporters on Facebook are saying when the Blackpool Gazette asked them what else was needed:

Netty Croft: A striker who can score goals. Must play at least 2 up front.

Aaron Snowden: If we don’t bring in at least two strikers one a proven goal scorer at this level then we can kiss promotion goodbye this season and settle for mid table.

Alison Cole: Think we need another proven striker. Can’t win games if we don’t score any goals.

Lee Good: No. A Striker to replace Jerry is imperative if we are to challenge.

Luke Christian Anthony Smith: The last few matches have finished 0-0 which should prove We need a extra striker or a midfielder who can score.

Steve Dunthorne: Someone who can play up with Lavery … whether that’s a big striker or someone who can play a bit more withdrawn. A left-sided central defender and maybe someone else who can play wing-back … whether that’s one player or two …

Brian English: STRIKER NEEDED. Spend a little money on a proven striker that has a couple years left in him.

Gareth Noon: A striker is what we badly need as don’t know where these so called goals going to come from

Ian C Brookes: You have to temper the incoming with the players that have departed, are we stronger now well I don’t think so. We really need a big holding centre forward and an effective winger.

Alan Fisher: We definitely need a proven goal scorer as we haven’t replaced Yates as yet and we can’t rely on Lavery to do it on his own or Beasley

Craig Elliott: We need an experienced striker that can bag 10 15 goals a season just break the bank a little bit for improvement up front

Nigel Moore: Need a creative midfielder, a winger and a goalscorer.

Paul Staizker: Striker and midfielder

Antony Swain: Someone who knows what that stringy thing is for at each end of the pitch.

Carl Spinks: We need one maybe two more strikers, everyone can see it.

Facebook gave us a firm idea of what the fans wanted and that was reinforcements in the attacking area. he last three matches have been goalless draws and against Derby County their two goals from Jake Beesley came in the first-half, and so it's been seven halves of football since they last scored a goal.

Shayne Lavery's brace against Burton Albion gave a slight hope that he could be the man to replace the gap left by Yates, but there's an obvious need now for at least one striker to come through the door.

A month-long pursuit of Sutton United striker Kylian Kouassi is said to close but the 20-year-old hasn't scored in League One, and has only scored a handful of times in the fourth tier. His potential signing is likely to be one where fans need to be patient with him before he can deliver the goods whilst fans see an obvious need for a striker that can do the business now.

After gaging a feeling on Facebook, Blackpool fans on Twitter were also keen to share their opinions on the transfer business, and user BoxingKW198 said: “We need a quality striker before anything else and a WB to take over from CJ. Maybe even another CH as with us playing 3 at the back, it will only take 1 more injury and we will be very short in that department.

jonnyb7713: Replacement for CJ, at least two signings

yarwoodD: A striker who can dominate and score regularly plus wide player and a creative attacking midfield player who can beat players in tight spaces. Games are so tactical now teams need match winners that can win a tight game. We don’t have that.

mjcjourno: If the window had just closed - no. So many clubs will say they’ve not done the business they want to yet. If the window shuts and we haven’t signed a good forward then it would be a huge disappointment. I’m not sure about wide players because if we stick with 3 at the back…

Emmabfcnelson: A proven quality striker, a permanent one, need two so possibly one on loan too, and a quality winger.

itstangerine: Need at least 4 two up front and 2 wideout

kieran_holmes20: 3 or 4 still needed desperately. No different to the summer window last year, pathetic.

liam4williams: At least one striker and quality in wide areas. If you look at our signings I’d say the window is 6/10 so far. Norborn Pennington quality. Joseph I personally think would have been good but unlucky with Injury. Wier has promise after good season last year. The other 4 are blah. We need a striker and a couple wingers.

petedix57: We need more attacking players, to cover for injuries, for rotation and tactical changes.

tangerinemonk: A proven striker is a must

AllonbyTroy: No where near enough. 1 striker at an absolute minimum. 1 winger at an absolute minimum. 1 lwb at an absolute minimum.

ryanmn84: No goals in 7 halves of football show us where the problems lie. Not enough creativity in the team, needs addressing ASAP

bogeyknight: At least three short, proven striker and some quality loanees required!

Striker absolutely priority with Joseph being out for the foreseeable