It’s been a good start to the season for Blackpool in terms of them being unbeaten, winning a cup tie and not conceding any goals.

They have drawn blanks in the last three games but, sometimes, that’s to be expected because teams will come to Bloomfield Road and put people behind the ball.

Those teams will make it difficult with Blackpool being one of the bigger teams in the league: it’s something that happens and you have to find a way to win those games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You have to break down teams who put everyone behind the ball but there has to be some patience shown by everybody.

Shayne Lavery shoots wide during Blackpool's goalless draw with Leyton Orient last weekend Picture: Lee Parker/CameraSport

It’s a new league this season and there’s going to be ups and downs along the way: it’s a long season and nobody gets promoted in August do they?

I’m still very optimistic and, hopefully, we can add one or two more players before the transfer window closes next week.

Looking at the squad, I think Neil Critchley might want to bring in a bigger centre-forward and have a plan B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I just think they need an alternative, even though Jake Beesley and Shayne Lavery are starting to get a really good understanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shayne is better running in behind but, if teams do drop deep, there’s no space and, sometimes, you might need to get crosses in as an alternative.

Last weekend’s game saw Jensen Weir make his first start after signing on loan, which can always be difficult for any player.

He’s finding his feet and getting used to new surroundings and team-mates, though he did well for Morecambe in League One last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I had a loan spell at Oldham Athletic (in 2008) when I ended up leaving early after a few games because of a fractured foot.

I did it in my first training session when someone stood on my foot but it wasn’t picked up for whatever reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I went back for an X-ray and the crack in my foot had more than doubled so, hopefully, he has better luck with Blackpool!

Lincoln City is our next game and that always used to be a difficult place to play – it always seemed like they had big lads and they piled it into the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have done very well in the last few seasons, winning promotions and getting to the play-off final.

It just goes to show how extremely strong League One is this season.

Look at Bolton Wanderers, who were flying until they played Wigan Athletic who started on minus points and they smashed them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s an unpredictable league, it’s not going to be easy, and if there was any Blackpool fan who thought we would walk it, well, football never works out that way.

As the old saying goes, it’s not how you start the season, it’s how you finish, but this league seems to get tougher and tougher every year.