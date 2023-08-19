Neil Critchley says Blackpool need to stick to their process following their third consecutive game without a goal.

The Seasiders were unable to find the net once again, as they played out a 0-0 draw with Leyton Orient at Bloomfield Road.

Critchley states there are plenty of improvements to make, but is pleased by the fact his side remain unbeaten.

"You can see we are learning as we go on the pitch sometimes,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

"You can see the performances start to take shape on the pitch as we are playing, but it’s about perseverance and sticking at what we’re doing.

"While you’re doing that, it’s important you don’t get beat.

"When you’re playing five games in two weeks with tired bodies and tired minds, strange things can happen.

"We haven’t lost a game which is really important but of course we would’ve liked to have won.

"We’re only four games in so we’ve got plenty to play for.

"We started the match very well. In the first few minutes they were trying to play out from the back and we won the ball back on quite a few occasions- their keeper pulled off a fantastic save.

"We did that numerous times but our quality on the counter attack was poor, and they had a couple of chances themselves, one through our mistake.

“It wasn’t quite the way we wanted it to be in the first half.

“After the break we pushed them back and had a lot of territory, but lacked a bit of quality.

"We haven’t done enough to find a solution to break teams down who want to come here and defend with everyone behind the ball.

"We have to improve, but it’s still four games unbeaten and we’ve still not conceded a goal.

"I felt that if we had broken their resistance and gone 1-0 up then it would’ve changed the match.

"The longer it went on they grew in confidence because they’ve got something to hold on to and we lost a little bit of belief.