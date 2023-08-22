Blackpool coach to closely monitor pair out on loan

Blackpool’s development squad coach Stephen Dobbie has said he will closely monitor Jack Moore and Will Squires during their loan spells away. The pair have been allowed to join Chorley and Bamber Bridge respectively this summer.

The Seasiders will be hoping the pair can get plenty of game time over the next couple of months in non-league. The plan is for them to eventually return to Bloomfield Road with more experience and confidence.

Blackpool coach Dobbie, who had a spell in caretaker charge of the first-team earlier this year, has told the club website: “Jack Moore went to Chorley last year, got injured before he could play, so that’ll be a great test for him, this will be Will Squires’ first loan at Bamber Bridge.

“We’re just trying to get them men’s football, that more credibility, physicality, especially for Will and Jack, who play in defence. I’ll be going to watch them, and hopefully they can do well, and progress.”

Moore, 19, has risen up through the youth ranks of the Tangerines. He was involved with Neil Critchley’s side over pre-season but has been given the green light to return to Chorley after his spell there in the last campaign.

Meanwhile, Squires has been loaned out for the first time this month. The centre-back, also 19, penned his first professional contract last year.

Blackpool’s development side begin their Central League campaign this week and Dobbie has said: “Pre-season has been good. Quite a few of our lads have been up with the first team.

“There’s also been an influx of the scholars coming into their first pro contract. We’ve had really good tests against the likes of Stoke, Rangers, Bradford Park Avenue, a few men’s teams as well, like Marine.

“I think that’s one thing that I want to get this year is games against your non-league teams. I also want to play your Liverpool’s, Man United’s, to let us see where our players’ levels are.