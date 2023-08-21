News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool’s average attendance so far this season compared Barnsley, Lincoln City and Reading - gallery

Blackpool have played three games at home so far this season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 21st Aug 2023, 19:00 BST

Blackpool were relegated from the Championship last term and will be aiming for an immediate promotion back to the Championship. They brought back Neil Critchley earlier this summer for a second spell in the dugout at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders won 2-0 on the opening day at home to Burton Albion after two goals by attacker Shayne Lavery. However, they have drawn their last three games 0-0 in a row against Exeter City, Port Vale and Leyton Orient. Here is a look at Blackpool’s average home attendance so far this season compared to rivals such as Barnsley, Lincoln City and Reading...

3,316

1. 24. Fleetwood

3,316

Photo Sales
3,962

2. 23. Stevenage

3,962 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
4,729

3. 22. Wycombe

4,729

Photo Sales
4,898

4. 21. Cheltenham

4,898 Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
5,893

5. 20. Shrewsbury

5,893 Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
6,410

6. 19. Burton

6,410

Photo Sales
6,974

7. 18. Northampton

6,974

Photo Sales
7,118

8. 17. Cambridge

7,118

Photo Sales
