Blackpool were relegated from the Championship last term and will be aiming for an immediate promotion back to the Championship. They brought back Neil Critchley earlier this summer for a second spell in the dugout at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders won 2-0 on the opening day at home to Burton Albion after two goals by attacker Shayne Lavery. However, they have drawn their last three games 0-0 in a row against Exeter City, Port Vale and Leyton Orient. Here is a look at Blackpool’s average home attendance so far this season compared to rivals such as Barnsley, Lincoln City and Reading...