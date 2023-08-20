Blackpool drew 0-0 at home to Leyton Orient this weekend. The Tangerines have now drawn their past three league outings in a row.

Neil Critchley’s side are back in action against Lincoln City next Saturday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of League One...

Barnsley secure midfielder deal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley midfielder Adam Phillips has signed a new contract until the summer of 2026. He helped the Yorkshire club reach the play-off final last season but they were beaten at Wembley by rivals Sheffield Wednesday. The Tykes lost 3-1 at home to Oxford United last time out but will be pleased to have tied down one of their key players.

Barnsley eye striker

Neill Collins is keen to bolster his attacking options before the end of the transfer window. He is interested in AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi in League Two and Football Insider claim Barnsley have made a bid for the Iraq international. He scored 11 goals last season for the Dons in all competitions and his current club could face a battle to keep hold of him.

Bolton Wanderers man has decision to make