League One news: Barnsley secure deal, striker eyed and Bolton Wanderers man faces decision

Latest League One news and rumours as Blackpool prepare for their next game

By Harry Mail
Published 20th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST

Blackpool drew 0-0 at home to Leyton Orient this weekend. The Tangerines have now drawn their past three league outings in a row.

Neil Critchley’s side are back in action against Lincoln City next Saturday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of League One...

Barnsley secure midfielder deal

Barnsley midfielder Adam Phillips has signed a new contract until the summer of 2026. He helped the Yorkshire club reach the play-off final last season but they were beaten at Wembley by rivals Sheffield Wednesday. The Tykes lost 3-1 at home to Oxford United last time out but will be pleased to have tied down one of their key players.

Barnsley eye striker

Neill Collins is keen to bolster his attacking options before the end of the transfer window. He is interested in AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi in League Two and Football Insider claim Barnsley have made a bid for the Iraq international. He scored 11 goals last season for the Dons in all competitions and his current club could face a battle to keep hold of him.

Bolton Wanderers man has decision to make

Bolton Wanderers defender Jack Iredale is the subject of an international tug-of-war between New Zealand and Australia, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. The 27-year-old has represented the latter at youth level but now has a decision to make. He was born in Scotland but has lived in both countries in the past.

