Blackpool have until the end of the transfer window on Friday 1st September to bring in more signings. The Seasiders are unbeaten so far this season in League One.

However, they have drawn their last three games 0-0. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Striker latest

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, fellow League One side Charlton Athletic are now leading the race to sign Blackpool-linked striker Sam Cosgrove from Birmingham City. The Tangerines have been mentioned as an interested suitor in the Championship man after his spell at Plymouth Argyle last term. However, the Addicks are now believed to be the front runners for his signature as they hunt for some competition for Alfie May in attack.

Neil Critchley’s side are lacking a cutting edge up front and up front is an area that they may look to strengthen over the next couple of weeks. They sold Jerry Yates to Swansea City and are missing his goal threat at the end of the pitch at the moment.

Defender plays for development side