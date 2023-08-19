News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Three talking points from the stalemate with Leyton Orient

Blackpool failed to score for the third consecutive game as they played out a 0-0 draw with Leyton Orient at Bloomfield Road.
By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Aug 2023, 17:31 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 18:09 BST

Shayne Lavery came close on a couple of occasions, but ultimately the Seasiders could not find the back of the net as their frustrations in attack continued.

Positives can once again be taken from the defensive display, with the Tangerines still yet to concede this season.

Here’s some of the talking points from the match:

Blackpool played out a 0-0 draw with Leyton Orient (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)Blackpool played out a 0-0 draw with Leyton Orient (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)
Blackpool played out a 0-0 draw with Leyton Orient (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

Strong at the back

Blackpool’s biggest strength this season has been their defence, and they were once again able to keep a clean sheet.

Despite this, they experienced some shaky moments throughout the first half where they were lucky not to concede.

Dan Grimshaw was called into action on a couple of occasions, while Olly Casey did well in one instance to clean up after some sloppy play at the back- albeit with a clumsy looking challenge.

The centre back was one of the Seasiders standout performers again, and continued his strong run since coming into the team with another commanding display.

After the break, it was one way traffic and there was very little to trouble the Seasiders’ back three.

More threat required out wide

While defending has been Blackpool’s strength, in attack they still need more.

Most notably, they need more firepower down the wing.

Currently they’re not posing enough of a threat in wide areas, with the majority of moves going through the centre.

When they do work the ball towards the wing backs, the final product into the box hasn’t been good enough.

Weir’s first start

Blackpool fans saw a snippet of what Jensen Weir could bring in the midweek game against Port Vale.

On his first start, it became even more clear what he’s about.

In the opening stages he was full of energy with and without the ball, putting the Seasiders on the front foot.

The midfielder wasn’t afraid to join the attack and offer support to the attackers.

He did become quieter throughout the game, before being subbed off just after the hour mark.

On the whole, there were positives to be taken from the 21-year-old’s display.

