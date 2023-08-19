Blackpool endure third consecutive 0-0 draw following stalemate with Leyton Orient

Blackpool failed to score for the third consecutive game as they played out a 0-0 draw with Leyton Orient at Bloomfield Road.

Shayne Lavery came close on a couple of occasions, but ultimately the Seasiders could not find the back of the net as their frustrations in attack continued.

Positives can once again be taken from the defensive display, with the Tangerines still yet to concede this season.

Blackpool had their first sight of goal after only three minutes.

On his first start for the club, Jensen Weir won the ball back inside the Orient half.

The midfielder found Jake Beesley, who slipped a great pass through to Shayne Lavery, with the 24-year-old forcing Sam Howes into a good save.

Down the other end, the visitors also had a great opportunity to open the scoring.

An initial close-range header was well stopped by Dan Grimshaw, before Joe Pigott fired over the rebound.

Orient caused a number of problems for the Seasiders throughout the first half, with the keeper tested on a couple more occasions, while Olly Casey did just enough to clear up a messy bit of defending at the back.

Following the break, Critchley’s upped the intensity going forward, and started to dominate proceedings.

Albie Morgan tried his luck from the edge of the box, but shot straight at the keeper.

Shortly after, the midfielder had another attempt, forcing the Howes to punch wide on this occasion.

From the rebound, the ball came to Lavery, who struck the outside of the post.

The visitors’ best chance of the second half came to George Moncur, with the midfielder firing over the bar from a strong position in the box.

In the final moments of the game, Lavery did well to break up field for the Seasiders, but slotted the ball just past the back post from a tight angle.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Olly Casey, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Jensen Weir (64’), Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Andy Lyons, Jake Beesley, Shayne Lavery.