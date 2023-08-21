News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
EXCLUSIVE -Family of baby at the centre murder probe speak out
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Authority caring for the baby at centre of murder probe speaks out
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Former Blackpool midfielder reacts to Leyton Orient stalemate as the Seasiders struggle for goals

Blackpool picked up another draw over the weekend

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:54 BST

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens believes his side looked comfortable against Blackpool over the weekend. The O’s left Bloomfield Road with a point following a 0-0 draw.

The Seasiders have now drawn their last three games in a row and the goals have dried up. However, their defence has been watertight so far this term and they are yet to concede a goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackpool had 15 shots against Leyton Orient but only five were on target. They also had 48% possession.

Wellens, who played for the Tangerines during his playing days, had this to say after the match to his side’s official YouTube channel: “They got booed off at half-time and then booed off at full-time which again, isn’t a compliment to us I just think they’re similar to us.

“They’ve come down from the Championship where their style of football is trying to change from last year. They’re trying to have more possession.

“They played so many long ball and diagonal balls in the last half an hour that can sometimes be difficult to defend.

Hide Ad

“There were lots of positives, we’ve come here against a team that were relegated from the Championship and are expected to go straight back up and we looked comfortable.”

Blackpool will be frustrated that they weren’t able to win again but the fact they are so tough to break down is a big positive for Neil Critchley’s side. They just need to find their scoring touch at the other end of the pitch.

The Tangerines are back in action this weekend away at Lincoln City. Their upcoming opponents won 1-0 away at Shrewsbury Town last time out with midfielder Ethan Hamilton scoring the winner.

Related topics:Blackpool