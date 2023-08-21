Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens believes his side looked comfortable against Blackpool over the weekend. The O’s left Bloomfield Road with a point following a 0-0 draw.

The Seasiders have now drawn their last three games in a row and the goals have dried up. However, their defence has been watertight so far this term and they are yet to concede a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool had 15 shots against Leyton Orient but only five were on target. They also had 48% possession.

Wellens, who played for the Tangerines during his playing days, had this to say after the match to his side’s official YouTube channel: “They got booed off at half-time and then booed off at full-time which again, isn’t a compliment to us I just think they’re similar to us.

“They’ve come down from the Championship where their style of football is trying to change from last year. They’re trying to have more possession.

“They played so many long ball and diagonal balls in the last half an hour that can sometimes be difficult to defend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were lots of positives, we’ve come here against a team that were relegated from the Championship and are expected to go straight back up and we looked comfortable.”

Blackpool will be frustrated that they weren’t able to win again but the fact they are so tough to break down is a big positive for Neil Critchley’s side. They just need to find their scoring touch at the other end of the pitch.