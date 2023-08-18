Hello fellow Seasiders. We’re back – not quite roaring yet, though that will surely come.

Of course, a lot has changed since last season.

We’re in a different, though I suspect no less challenging, league and we have a different manager (Neil Critchley): albeit one who has got us promoted from this league before.

There has been a raft of departures and arrivals in the playing squad and I believe there will be an open day soon when fans can get to meet the players.

Neil Critchley (right) and Mike Garrity returned to Blackpool over the summer Picture: David Horton/CameraSport

The club also has a new CEO (Julian Winter) and a new sporting director (David Downes) as it seeks to reset and progress again after last year’s reversal.

There are so many positive signs around the club and a huge sense of optimism for 2023/24 and beyond.

I hope you’ll notice improvements to the atmosphere of the matchday experience as well, from the food and drink offerings in the concourses, to the stewarding – the club has changed two of the companies providing stewarding staff – to the flag-bearers before kick-off, the ball boys and the half-time entertainment.

You’ll be aware that the club was fined £35,000 by the FA for incidents during last season’s campaign and an action plan was imposed as well.

Blackpool will be under a year-long scrutiny by the football authorities, at home and away games, and we are liable for more severe sanctions if there are further incidents.

You all know what we’re talking about here: pyrotechnics, throwing objects onto the pitch, discriminatory comments or chanting. Please help to ensure this doesn’t happen.

We welcome Leyton Orient to the seaside tomorrow. The last time the teams met was in League Two in 2017 and Blackpool ran out 3-1 winners: let’s hope for something similar tomorrow.

Get yourselves down to Bloomfield Road early to avoid any congestion at the turnstiles and let’s be loud and proud in support of the team in tangerine.

Obviously the new squad is still finding its feet playing together, so the confidence it can take from the stands is vital.

Huge congratulations to the Lionesses for reaching the Women’s World Cup final.

The club will be screening the match live on Sunday morning in the Corner Flag restaurant/bar if you’d like to watch this historic game along with fellow Seasiders.

Breakfast will be served as part of the deal (£10 for adults, £5 for children).

The Corner Flag is open from 10am and kick-off is at 11am. Email: [email protected] to book places.

Finally, if I may, a couple of reminders.

Season tickets are still available but only for a matter of days. If you’re planning to get one, be sure to act quickly as they go off sale at close of business on Monday.

Also, it will make the job of the volunteers who clean the stadium so much easier if everyone can pick up their rubbish and drop it into the clear plastic bags tied to the vomitory rails as you go from the stadium into the concourse at full-time. Thank you.