Blackpool failed to score for the third consecutive game as they drew 0-0 with Leyton Orient at Bloomfield Road.

It was another frustrating afternoon for the Seasiders, with their struggles in front of goal continuing.

On the flip side they are still yet to concede this season, with Olly Casey among the impressive performers at the back.

Shayne Lavery came close to opening the scoring against Orient after only three minutes, with his effort tipped over by the keeper.

Down the other end, Dan Grimshaw stopped a close-range header, while Joe Piggot fired over the bar on the rebound.

Blackpool took more control after the break, with Lavery hitting the post, after an initial effort from Albie Morgan was parried by Sam Howes.

Here is how the Seasiders performed:

Dan Grimshaw- 7 The goalkeeper was called into action within the opening eight minutes, as he got down well to stop a close-range header.

Olly Casey- 8 Casey continued his strong run in defence, and produced another solid display. There was a big moment in the first half where he did just enough to clear up a defensive mess from the Seasiders.

Marvin Ekpiteta- 7 Ekpiteta played his part in Blackpool's defensive unit once again, and made some important challenges. Like in his previous outings there were also some sloppy errors with the ball.

James Husband- 7 It was another solid performance from Husband on the whole, but he did endure some testing moments as well.

CJ Hamilton- 5.5 Blackpool just don't seem to have enough of a threat out wide from the wing backs, with more required from Hamilton going forward.

Jensen Weir- 7 Weir looked bright in the early stages, providing energy both on and off the ball. Throughout the entire match there were snippets of what the midfielder can offer, before coming off just after the hour mark.

Oliver Norburn- 7 Norburn produced another strong display in the midfield.