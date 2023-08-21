Blackpool are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Lincoln City. The Seasiders will be keen to return to winning ways.

They drew 0-0 with Leyton Orient at home last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...

Reading man wanted

Reading defender Nesta Guinness-Walker is attracting interest from the Championship. Football Insider claim West Brom and Blackburn Rovers are both keen on snapping him up before the end of the transfer window on Friday 1st September. He joined the Royals back in 2022 having previously played for AFC Wimbledon.

Shrewsbury Town in hunt for more signings

Shrewsbury Town are looking to bolster their squad with some more signings before the deadline. The Shrews have picked up six points from their first four games and are level with Blackpool. Their boss Matt Taylor has told the Shropshire Star: “We have been speaking to players and players that we want in the building. Are we closer? I’d like to think so.

“At the end of the window the squad will look different to what it was today. I’m still confident that it will do, it just takes time. We just need to concentrate on the players that are in the building, and as and when we add to the squad that they’re the right players.”

Hull City move on from Derby County man

Derby County midfielder Max Bird has missed out on a move to ambitious Championship side Hull City after picking up an injury. HullLive claim the Tigers will now turn to other targets in his position. Liam Rosenior’s side swooped to land Scott Twine on loan from Premier League new boys Burnley last week.

Goalkeeper retires