League One news: Reading man wanted, Derby County man misses out on move and Shrewsbury Town eye additions
Latest League One transfer news and rumours as Blackpool prepare for their next game
Blackpool are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Lincoln City. The Seasiders will be keen to return to winning ways.
They drew 0-0 with Leyton Orient at home last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...
Reading man wanted
Reading defender Nesta Guinness-Walker is attracting interest from the Championship. Football Insider claim West Brom and Blackburn Rovers are both keen on snapping him up before the end of the transfer window on Friday 1st September. He joined the Royals back in 2022 having previously played for AFC Wimbledon.
Shrewsbury Town in hunt for more signings
Shrewsbury Town are looking to bolster their squad with some more signings before the deadline. The Shrews have picked up six points from their first four games and are level with Blackpool. Their boss Matt Taylor has told the Shropshire Star: “We have been speaking to players and players that we want in the building. Are we closer? I’d like to think so.
“At the end of the window the squad will look different to what it was today. I’m still confident that it will do, it just takes time. We just need to concentrate on the players that are in the building, and as and when we add to the squad that they’re the right players.”
Hull City move on from Derby County man
Derby County midfielder Max Bird has missed out on a move to ambitious Championship side Hull City after picking up an injury. HullLive claim the Tigers will now turn to other targets in his position. Liam Rosenior’s side swooped to land Scott Twine on loan from Premier League new boys Burnley last week.
Goalkeeper retires
Elsewhere in the Football League, goalkeeper Ben Foster has retired from the game. The 40-year-old, formerly of Manchester United, West Brom, Birmingham City and Watford, has decided to call time on his playing career after a tricky start to the season with Wrexham. He made eight caps for England earlier in his career.