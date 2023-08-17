A look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One

Blackpool are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Leyton Orient. The Seasiders drew 0-0 last time out at home to Port Vale.

They are unbeaten so far this season and haven’t conceded a goal yet. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...

Bristol Rovers eye defender

Bristol Rovers are interested in signing defender Jack Hunt this summer, according to a report by BristolWorld. The right-back, who is a free agent, helped Sheffield Wednesday gain promotion to the Championship in the last campaign. His contract at Hillsborough expired at the end of June and he has since been weighing up his options.

Lincoln City bring in loanee

Lincoln City have brought in centre-back Alex Mitchell on loan from Millwall. The Lions have given the 21-year-old the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis. He spent last term in Scotland with St Johnstone and made 29 appearances in all competitions.

Derby County man wanted

Brighton and Hove Albion have seen at least four bids rejected by Derby County for youngster Eiran Cashin this year, as per reporter John Percy. He is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is attracting Premier League attention. The youngster has been a key player for the Rams over recent years but they could face a real battle to keep him down the line.

Reading land winger