Blackpool’s upcoming opponents Leyton Orient eyeing more signings

Blackpool’s upcoming opponents Leyton Orient have had a tricky start to the new League One season. They won the League Two title in the last campaign but have found the step up tough so far.

They have lost all three of their opening league games this term. The O’s were beaten 3-2 away at Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night as they prepare for the visit of the Seasiders to Brisbane Road this weekend.

Former Blackpool midfielder Richie Wellens has done an impressive job since taking over the London club in 2022. The former Oldham Athletic, Swindon Town, Salford City and Doncaster Rovers manager is keen to add more quality to his squad before the transfer deadline though.

He has said, as per BBC Sport: “We need to just regroup. The injuries are a problem. It’s been a bit of a tough start. We just need to focus on getting people fit.

“We need a little bit of speed up front, or in attacking areas. We are lacking, we need a couple more. Especially when the games are Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday - obviously the extra time that is being added on now - we need a squad.

“At the moment we’re just juggling loads of little things. We’re having to practice out on a Saturday with lower numbers. We can’t keep making that excuse.”

Leyton Orient have managed to bring in 10 new faces this summer since sealing their return to the third tier. Their new additions include Ethan Galbraith, Joe Pigott, Jordan Graham and Max Sanders.