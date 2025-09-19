Blackpool welcome Barnsley to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

Blackpool will have two of their key players available for this weekend’s League One meeting with Barnsley.

The Seasiders welcome Conor Hourihane’s side to Bloomfield Road in one of the third tier’s early kick offs on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 12.30), as they look for a much-needed turning point in their season.

Tuesday night’s 5-0 victory over Barrow in EFL Trophy could provide the Fylde Coast outfit with a confidence boost, but the mood will only truly lift at Bloomfield Road once the league record is improved, following five defeats in their opening seven outings.

A boost for Steve Bruce will be the availability of Olly Casey and Niall Ennis, after the pair missed the midweek contest.

While the minor knocks weren’t a major concern, the Blackpool boss was pleased to confirm both would be in contention to face Barnsley.

“We’re fortunate, everyone’s been fit and everyone’s trained for the last couple of weeks,” he said.

“We’ve got the squad together with the window shut, and I’m delighted with what we’ve done. The owner has given us everything we could possibly want, and it’s now up to us to start putting a few results together, and I’m very confident we will do that.

“We want it to happen sooner the better, but I do believe we’ve assembled a really good squad of players for this division and we’ll be okay.

“The only person not available is Hubby (James Husband).”

The Seasiders’ only four points this season have come in their last two league outings at home, with a 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town and a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers.

Meanwhile, they were able to show some more positive signs at Bloomfield Road in their victory over Barrow as well.

“The Huddersfield one in particular with 10 men for an hour was terrific - they will be there and thereabouts,” Bruce added.

“The way Barnsley have started, it wouldn’t surprise me if they were in the top 10. We know what’s coming, and what to expect, it’s about how we’re going to be and how we’re going to play. Let’s look forward to the challenge of it.”