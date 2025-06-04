Former Blackpool and Aston Villa man opens up on early steps into coaching after first-team experience
Former Blackpool forward Nathan Delfouneso states he experienced a lot of growth since taking his first steps into coaching.
The 34-year-old currently works with the AFC Fylde academy, and briefly took charge of the first-team on an interim basis during the 2024/25 campaign.
Delfouneso is no stranger to the area having spent time with several clubs in the North West during his playing career, including the Seasiders.
The retired forward is a product of the Aston Villa academy, and made his senior debut for the Lions in 2008.
In the final years of his time at Villa Park, the ex-England youth international was sent out on multiple loan spells, which included two stints in Tangerine.
He would later return to Bloomfield Road two further times on permanent deals, as well as spending time with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers and Accrington Stanley.
Having also represented Fylde back in 2023, Delfouneso has enjoyed his return to the Coasters for his first taste of life as a coach.
“It’s been good, shout out to the academy because it’s been a successful year,” he said.
“There’s been a lot of personal growth for me, with a lot of experience and exposure - including that spell with the first-team which I thoroughly enjoyed.
“It’s been great for the academy in terms of the youth team and the juniors, and hopefully we can step up again next year.”
Ex-Blackpool forward discusses coaching ambitions
Delfouneso admits a route into coaching wasn’t always his plan for after his playing career, but now he is keen to pursue it further.
“It’s something that grew on me,” he added.
“I love doing it, and it keeps my head and my body active, so I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds.
“The game evolves a lot. If an opportunity (as a first-team coach) presented itself, it’s something I would enjoy and could see myself doing.
“It’s about opportunities and it’s got to fit right with myself and a club - wherever that may be.
“I’m grateful for the chance I’ve been given at Fylde, and I’ve been given that exposure. I’ve learnt a lot this year, so I’ll continue to take in as much knowledge as I can to continue to improve myself and be successful.”
