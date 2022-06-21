Blackpool announce new-look backroom coaching team to assist Michael Appleton

David Kerslake and Richard O’Donnell will reunite with Blackpool’s new head coach having worked alongside him in his last job at Lincoln City.

The duo replace Mike Garrity and Iain Brunskill, who have both left the Seasiders by mutual consent.

It’s understood both Garrity and Brunskill were offered the opportunity to remain with the Seasiders in slightly different roles, but they’ve opted to move on.

“The club would like to thank both Mike and Iain for their efforts during their time at Bloomfield Road and wish them all the very best for the future,” the Seasiders said in a statement.

Garrity first arrived at Bloomfield Road in June 2020 to reunite with Neil Critchley, having previously worked alongside him in Liverpool’s academy.

Brunskill, meanwhile, was appointed in February 2022 to replace Stuart McCall following his decision to rejoin former club Sheffield United.

Kerslake, pictured, and O'Donnell both worked with Appleton at Lincoln

McCall took up the role that had previously been held by Colin Calderwood.

The departures of Garrity and Brunskill follow Critchley’s surprise and sudden decision to leave the Seasiders at the start of June to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa.

Kerslake, 56, has held a number of roles across the years, including helping Nottingham Forest win promotion as number two to Calderwood.

He’s also coached at Cardiff City, Gillingham, Northampton Town and Watford. He also held the head of academy coaching role at West Brom when Appleton took charge of the club’s Under-23 side.

During his playing career, the former full-back played for the likes of Swindon Town, Tottenham Hotspur and QPR.

As for O’Donnell, the 36-year-old acquired his UEFA A Licence at the age of 21 after his playing career came to a premature end due to injury.

On the books of Scunthorpe United and Barnsley as a youngster, O’Donnell started coaching with York City before working within Hull City’s academy set-up for 10 years.