Key members of Neil Critchley's backroom staff depart Blackpool as Michael Appleton prepares to bring in his own men

Two key members of Neil Critchley’s coaching staff have today left Blackpool by mutual consent.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 10:05 am
Updated Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 11:25 am

Read More

Read More
New boss Michael Appleton outlines Blackpool’s main objective for first season i...

Mike Garrity and Iain Brunskill have departed Bloomfield Road, with new boss Michael Appleton set to bring in his own team.

David Kerslake and Richard O'Donnell, two men who worked with Appleton during his time at Lincoln City, left Sincil Bank on June 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A further announcement on Appleton’s new team is expected to be made shortly.

Ashley Westwood, who assisted Appleton during his last spell as Pool manager, will not be returning.

It’s understood both Garrity and Brunskill were offered the opportunity to remain with the Seasiders in slightly different roles, but they’ve opted to move on.

Garrity first arrived at Bloomfield Road in June 2020 to reunite with Critchley, having previously worked alongside him in Liverpool’s academy.

Garrity has been with the Seasiders since the summer of 2020

Brunskill, meanwhile, was appointed in February 2022 to replace Stuart McCall following his decision to rejoin former club Sheffield United.

The departures of Garrity and Brunskill follow Critchley’s surprise and sudden decision to leave the Seasiders at the start of June to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa.

“We can confirm that Mike Garrity and Iain Brunskill have left their positions on the coaching staff by mutual consent,” the Seasiders said in a statement.

“Mike joined the Seasiders as an assistant head coach in June 2020 and helped the squad to achieve promotion in May 2021, while Iain arrived in February 2022 to also offer his support and experience.

“The club would like to thank both Mike and Iain for their efforts during their time at Bloomfield Road and wish them all the very best for the future.”

Michael AppletonNeil CritchleyBlackpool