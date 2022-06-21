Key members of Neil Critchley's backroom staff depart Blackpool as Michael Appleton prepares to bring in his own men

Mike Garrity and Iain Brunskill have departed Bloomfield Road, with new boss Michael Appleton set to bring in his own team.

David Kerslake and Richard O'Donnell, two men who worked with Appleton during his time at Lincoln City, left Sincil Bank on June 10.

A further announcement on Appleton’s new team is expected to be made shortly.

Ashley Westwood, who assisted Appleton during his last spell as Pool manager, will not be returning.

It’s understood both Garrity and Brunskill were offered the opportunity to remain with the Seasiders in slightly different roles, but they’ve opted to move on.

Garrity first arrived at Bloomfield Road in June 2020 to reunite with Critchley, having previously worked alongside him in Liverpool’s academy.

The departures of Garrity and Brunskill follow Critchley’s surprise and sudden decision to leave the Seasiders at the start of June to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa.

“We can confirm that Mike Garrity and Iain Brunskill have left their positions on the coaching staff by mutual consent,” the Seasiders said in a statement.

“Mike joined the Seasiders as an assistant head coach in June 2020 and helped the squad to achieve promotion in May 2021, while Iain arrived in February 2022 to also offer his support and experience.