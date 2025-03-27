Blackpool fans were quick to share their views on Michael Appleton’s return to football.

The former Seasiders head coach has been appointed as Shrewsbury Town manager until the end of the season, with the Shropshire outfit currently sat bottom of the League One table and 14 points from safety.

Appleton takes over at the Croud Meadow following Gareth Ainsworth’s departure earlier this week, with the former Wycombe Wanderers boss departing the Salop for Gillingham in League Two.

Throughout his career, the new Shrewsbury coach has been in charge of the likes of Portsmouth, Oxford United and Lincoln City, alongside two short stints with Blackpool.

The 49-year-old’s first spell at Bloomfield Road came during the 2012/13 campaign, but only lasted for 11 league games, with the ex-Preston North End midfielder opting to depart in order to join Blackburn Rovers.

He returned to the Fylde Coast in 2022 as a replacement for Neil Critchley following his decision to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa.

Once again, Appleton’s time with the Seasiders didn’t last long, with the club sacking him on this occasion - just six months into his second stint.

The Manchester United youth product returned to work in September 2024 to take over at Charlton Athletic in League One, but once again he failed to make it to the end of the January transfer window.

How fans reacted to Appleton’s latest appointment

Michael Appleton (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Following Appleton’s Shrewsbury appointment, supporters of his last two clubs were quick to react to the news.

One Blackpool fan wrote: “Oh my, you poor, poor supporters, genuinely feel sorry for you. What a disaster.”

Another added: “Oh dear. Genuinely feel sorry for you.”

A Charlton Athletic fan shared the same sentiment, stating: “You must be desperate.”

Another agreed: “I’m sorry to hear that you’ve been relegated, accept your fate now.”

Meanwhile, fans from some of his other clubs were quick to defend Appleton’s record and the things he’d achieved earlier in his managerial career.

One wrote: “Oxford fan here. Odd short-term appointment as he’s someone who works better with time. If you do keep him beyond this season, and give him time and patience to build the team in his vision, he could be extraordinary for you. He certainly was for us.”

A Portsmouth supporter added: “I liked him at Pompey. Done as well as you can expect given the s*** show we were at the time, and came across well. Only really had one decent spell at Oxford since then.”

