Further financial information shared following release of Blackpool's latest accounts

The accounts for Blackpool’s group holdings have now been released - and show growth in one area compared to others.

The financial period in question relates to the Seasiders’ first season back in League One following their relegation from the Championship.

Neil Critchley returned in the role of head coach, but failed to replicate the success from his first spell in charge as the club missed out on a spot in the play-offs on the final day of the campaign.

While the accounts for the football club had already been released, the holdings also contain information concerning the hotel at Bloomfield Road and other factors at the stadium.

Overview of Blackpool’s holdings accounts

Bloomfield Road (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

For the 23/24 financial year, Blackpool reported a total turnover of £12.05m, compared to £19.70m from 12 months prior.

Broken down this showed only one area where there had been a slight rise:

Blackpool Football Club Limited

A turnover of £9.70m, compared to £17.26m in 2023.

Blackpool Football Club Hotel

A turnover of £1.53m compared to £1.36m in 2023.

Blackpool Football Club Stadium and Property

A turnover of £0.82m compared to £1.08m in 2023.

A contrast to other revenue streams

Bloomfield Road (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

The club accounts show a decrease in revenue streams in the following areas.

Matchday

The matchday revenue stream had a change of -16.5 percent, going from £5,345,837 in 2023 to £4,464,780 in 2024.

Football

The football revenue stream had a change of -65.5 percent, going from £9,425,211 in 2023 to £3,251,790 in 2024.

Commercial

The commercial revenue stream had a drop-off of -20.3 percent, going from £2,489,890 in 2023 to £1,984,608 in 2024.

Others

Meanwhile, the holdings report shows there was an upward change of 12 percent for the hotel, going from £1,361,612 in 2023 to £1,524,649.

The key observations for this read: “Increase shows strong demand for hotel services, boosted by external bookings and non-matchday revenue streams.”

Elsewhere there was a decrease in the rental revenue stream of -24 percent, going from £1,080,529 to £821,018.

This left the total for the key performance indicators at £12,045,643 - which is -38.9 percent down from 2023.

Financial report

In total was a recorded pre-tax loss of £5.08m, with the Blackpool Football Club Holdings Group receiving total funding of £6.19m to support its financial position, which was up from £3.92m the year before.

This consisted of interest-free, unsecured loans of £5.00m from Seaside Holdings Ltd.

Elsewhere, the report also notes there was continued investment from the club’s ownership into projected costs towards the Sports Village and East Stand build, improvements to the club’s current training facilities, and improvement to hospitality and player lounges.

