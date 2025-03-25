League One strugglers Shrewsbury Town are set to lose their manager Gareth Ainsworth.

The Salop currently sit bottom in the third tier, and are 14 points from safety with just nine games remaining this season.

Paul Hurst started the season in charge at the Croud Meadow, but was replaced by Ainsworth back in November.

The former Wycombe Wanderers boss had been out of work for over 12 months, after being sacked by QPR in the October before.

After starting his reign with the Shropshire outfit with a 3-2 victory over Birmingham City, the 51-year-old soon suffered his first defeat at the hands of Blackpool.

Despite taking the lead through a Mal Benning free kick from inside his own half, Shrewsbury ended up on the losing side following an Aaron Pierre own goal and a strike from the edge of the box by Josh Onomah.

In total, Ainsworth has overseen five wins, five draws and 12 defeats in his five months at the Croud Meadow, but now looks set to depart with an opportunity arising elsewhere.

Sky Sports News report that the former Preston North End midfielder has agreed to take over Gillingham in League Two.

The Gills currently sit 19th in the fourth tier, but are 13 points clear of the drop down to the National League.

Former Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman is currently at the helm at Priestfield Stadium, having signed a short-term contract with the club until the end of the season back in January.

