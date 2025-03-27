Former Blackpool head coach Michael Appleton has made a return to football with League One strugglers Shrewsbury Town.

The 49-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Charlton Athletic last January, but will now return to the dugout on a contract with the Salop until the end of the current campaign.

Appleton arrives at the Croud Meadow with the Shrews sat bottom of the third tier and 14 points from safety, with just nine games remaining.

The Shropshire outfit found themselves on the search for a new manager earlier this week on the back of Gareth Ainsworth’s shock departure to join Gillingham in League Two.

The ex-QPR boss had been in charge of Shrewsbury since November, after replacing Paul Hurst in the role.

Appleton’s career to date

Michael Appleton

Appleton came through the Manchester United academy, before spending time with Preston North End and West Brom throughout the remainder of his playing career - which came to an end in 2003 due to injury.

The retired midfielder remained very much involved in football after hanging up his boots, pursuing a coaching career.

His managerial CV includes two short stints with Blackpool, as well as spells with the likes of Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United, Lincoln City and Charlton Athletic.

Appleton’s most recent stay at Bloomfield Road was back in the 2022/23 season. After being appointed as Neil Critchley’s replacement ahead of the campaign, he was only able to make it to the January before being sacked - with the Seasiders ultimately being relegated from the Championship a few months later.

Shrewsbury reaction

Following the confirmation of Appleton’s appointment at Shrewsbury, the Salop’s director of football stated he had been the club’s main target to take over.

"I'm absolutely delighted - along with the Chairman and board of directors - to welcome both Michael and Richard (O’Donnell) to the club,” he told the in-house media.

"It's been a difficult seven days, but once Gareth Ainsworth made the decision to leave, it was important we acted quickly to find the right man to guide us through the remainder of the season.

"Michael was my number one target. And I'm thrilled that over the last 24 hours we've been able to get a deal over the line - with Michael and Richard joining us until the end of the season.

"I know the past few days have been difficult for supporters. Nobody likes confusion and uncertainty.

"But hopefully now, by making this quick appointment, we can all get behind Michael and Richard for the remaining nine games of the season.

"Thank you for your continued support."