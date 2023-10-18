News you can trust since 1873
Reported Blackpool target set for transfer to League One rival after Southampton trial

One player that is said to have had a trial period at Bloomfield Road, is set to end up at their League One rivals.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 18th Oct 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 12:42 BST
Blackpool have seen a trialist end up elsewhere. (Image: Getty Images) Blackpool have seen a trialist end up elsewhere. (Image: Getty Images)
Blackpool have seen a trialist end up elsewhere. (Image: Getty Images)

Blackpool’s League One rivals Port Vale have are closing in on the signing of a player who had been under consideration by the club last month.

The summer transfer window has shut, and we're still a few months off of January, but clubs are allowed to sign free agents should they have spots available in their squad lists.

Blackpool's League One rivals Port Vale have already used it to sign former Tangerines striker Uche Ikpeazu. The 28-year-old signed a deal until the end of the season at Vale Park, but has yet to make his second debut for the Valiants.

The Staffordshide side are now looking to use the free agent market again, and are now said to be signing a player that had a trial period at Bloomfield Road. The Athletic journalist Tom Bogert claims that Vale are close to signing Adeteye Gbadehan.

He said in a tweet on Wednesday morning: “Sources: American central midfielder Adeteye Gbadehan is nearing a deal with League One side Port Vale. Gbadehan, 19, trialed with Southampton and Brentford previously, but prioritizing better likelihood of first team soccer with Port Vale.”

It was earlier reported by Sun journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page that Blackpool had taken him on trial, and that he had also been training with Championship outfit Southampton, whilst Brentford had an interest, with other Premier League clubs keeping an interest. Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are said to have made enquiries according to The Secret Scout.

The six foot three inches midfielder came through the US Soccer academy system, and played for a club called Future SC Monarchs, where he lifted the 2021 Dallas Cup. His move to Port Vale could see him fast-tracked to the first-team, compared to the other interest parties who would have likely put him in their Under-21’s team first. Gbadehan didn’t join an MLS academy, and through having a British passport, headed to Europe with the aims of playing in the continent.

