Brett Ormerod reflects on Blackpool’s recent run of results, discusses the return to form of CJ Hamilton, and looks ahead to this weekend’s game against Oxford United.

To produce a 3-0 win against Stevenage is very good.

They’re a tough team and they’re up there at the moment.

Perhaps they’ve gone a bit under the radar because of the size of the club.

They’ve got an experienced coach and the type of football he plays can be awkward to play against, so it was a good win.

As a manager, it’s great that Jordan Rhodes is scoring goals because that’s what you brought him into the club for, but you also want other players to be contributing.

You don’t want to be reliant on one person in case something happens to them, so it’s nice that everyone is chipping in.

It’s much harder for an opposition to mark you if they know that teams score goals all around the pitch.

With the way Blackpool keep the ball, it will stand them in good stead because it will make them a difficult team to play against.

There’s always pressure on strikers, that’s why they get the big money, but when they’ve got wingers or midfielders who can get double figures, then it’s brilliant.

CJ Hamilton might be getting back to the form he showed before he got injured.

It’s taken him time to get back into the team and get his rhythm back, but finally it seems like he’s hitting those heights again.

He’s a player that can go either way down the wing, so he’s a nightmare for defenders.

He’s got unbelievable pace, all he needs to do is knock the ball- he just needs a couple of yards.

If he gets a start on you then you’ve got virtually no chance.

He’s certainly getting back to the form he’s shown in the past.

Confidence is massive for any footballer- there’s nothing better than being on the pitch knowing you’ve got the beating of your man.

It’s the best feeling in the world to know the opposition can’t stop you.

It’s hard to explain what it’s like when you lose it.

Every footballer has gone through it- even the greats.

Fernando Torres lost his confidence and never really regained it when he went to Chelsea.

It does impact players massively.

At the other end of the field on Saturday, it was good for Blackpool not to concede against Stevenage.

If you ask any goalkeeper, clean sheets are as important to them as goals are to a striker- they take a lot of pride in them.

You always start from the back, because if you’re not conceding then you’re not losing matches.

It’s pleasing to score goals from all angles, but if you carry on keeping cleans sheets as well then there’s only one place you’re going- and that’s up.

I haven’t seen much of Oxford this season, but any team that’s up there in the table is up there for a reason.

They’ve had a good start and they’re winning matches.