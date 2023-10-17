Ex-Blackpool boss Ian Holloway opens up on his relationship with 'bad cop' Karl Oyston during his tenure at Bloomfield Road
As part of his new documentary The Hotseat, the 60-year-old has been reflecting on his tenure at Bloomfield Road, which saw him lead the Seasiders to the Premier League.
Holloway admits he could understand the fan’s feelings towards the ownership at the time, but felt it was important to retain a good relationship with everyone involved.
“A lot of owners will find this,” he said.
“Expectation comes and everyone wants to feel like their money hasn’t been wasted.
“If you read that your club has £150million coming in then you want to see it grow.
“I understood the frustration from that, but I couldn’t get involved.
“My working day relationships were what mattered. I needed that with the supporters and the chairman.
“I can honestly say I had a fantastic relationship with young Karl. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him.
“Yes, it was frustrating how stubborn he could be, and it was frustrating for him over how stubborn I was.
“One member of staff who deserves a mention is Matt Williams, who literally kept the both of us sane and stopped us from chewing each other’s face off.
“I don’t muck about, and Karl always said: ‘Tell me what you think and I’ll probably say no.’
“I always knew where I stood with him, and I can’t say that about any other chairman other than one.
“For me, he was as good a chairman as I’ve ever had, and I thought he was part of our success because I used him as a bad cop. If the players came moaning I’d send them to him.
“I told the universe we would get to the Premier League, and he helped me.
“I’m so sorry that the fans didn’t feel that way, but at the end of the day I wish them all of the success in the world.
“None of that was my problem, I had to work on my working relationships.”
Ian Holloway, speaking at the launch of his new documentary, 'The Hotseat'.