Ian Holloway says the conversations he had with Blackpool legend Jimmy Armfield will always remain very special to him.

The 60-year-old, who guided the Seasiders to the Premier League during his time at Bloomfield Road, admits he still gets emotional thinking about the kind words the former England international said to him.

Holloway recently returned to Bloomfield Road while filming his new documentary The Hotseat, and spoke to a number of managers about their experience in football.

Discussing his relationship with Armfield, who died back in 2018, he said: “He became a great friend.

Ian Holloway (Photo by Tim Keeton/Getty Images)

“He would have a cup of tea down the training ground and would just say something that was worth more millions.

“He was like ‘I’m going to have a word with Karl (Oyston) your chairman and tell him.’

“I’d get Karl on the phone saying ‘He’s been up again, have you sent him?’

“Those words of wisdom from someone who has been there and done it, it was quite special.

The statue of Jimmy Armfield outside Bloomfield Road (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“At the end of it, for him to say: ‘Thanks for the days in the sun because it don’t half rain.’

“That was his phrase that I will never ever forget. It makes me feel so proud and so emotional to even say it now.

“He’s sent me a lovely card, total class.”

Holloway admits he will always have fond memories of his time at Bloomfield Road, after being with the Seasiders between 2009 and 2012.

“All you try to do is create an environment for everyone to thrive in,” he added.

“What you need is the work ethic for everyone to be united and you need some understanding from the supporters.

“They really made it a place for us to shine and grow, and not be scared to express ourselves even if it was going wrong.

“It was a collective- every member of staff played their part in making it all work.

“It will always be special in my heart.”