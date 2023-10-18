News you can trust since 1873
Ranking Blackpool's last 12 home kits- from Tangerine dreams to the ones best left in the past

Building your collection of football kits is one of the main parts of being a fan.
By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

Each year club’s bring out a range of different strips- with some proving to be a hit, and others firmly being wide of the mark.

We’ve taken a look at Blackpool’s last 12 home kits to with one is the best.

In descending order, here is how we ranked them:

We'll start our list with the home kit for the 2015/16 League One campaign. There's not much between the bottom two, but this just about takes last place. Not too keen on the white lines or the collar design. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

While the kit below this one tried something new, this is guilty of being a bit too bland. It's just a bit boring and doesn't look too appealing. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaighan

Last year's kit might be popular with some, but the design isn't for everyone. The diamond pattern is almost like looking at an optical illusion. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Not a big fan of the 2021/22 home kit either. The white building block pattern just makes the kit like it's losing its colour in certain areas. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Nothing too special about the 2018/19 kit, but equally nothing really to dislike. It's simple without being either good or bad. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Similar to 8th, the 2016/17 kit is alright without being anything too special. Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

