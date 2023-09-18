The Tangerines could make a signing outside of the transfer window according to reports.

Blackpool are considering making a signing outside of the transfer window, according to a report.

The summer transfer window came to an end on Friday, September 1, with the Tangerines doing several bits of business over the course of the three-month registration period.

Sun journalist and EFL reporter Alan Nixon, has reported on his Patreon that Blackpool are considering making a move for Adeteye Gbadehan. The 19-year-old is a free agent and so he is free to join a club should there be a place in their squad after squad lists had been submitted to the English Football League.

Gbadehan has reportedly trialled at several clubs over the last fortnight, including Premier League outfit Brentford, and Championship side Southampton. Earlier this month, Gbadehan played 75 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly for the Saints against Brighton & Hove Albion.

It was reported by The Saints FC Blog that Southampton were 'impressed' by the youngster, and that there are several offers on the table for the United States-born player. Premier League and Major League Soccer (USA) have said to have offered him terms, but that the player pathway at Southampton 'could suit him just right'.

London clubs Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs are also said to have enquired him for his services, according to The Secret Scout. Southampton had been the ‘front-runners’ to sign him, but now Blackpool’s interest could change the situation.

Gbadehan stands at six-foot-three and has a British passport. He decided not to join an MLS-affilitated academy after leaving high school and is now trying to forge a career in English football.

