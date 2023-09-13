Bookies' favourites for the League One title- and where Blackpool rank compared to the likes of Bolton, Derby County and Portsmouth- in pictures
We are just over a month into the League One season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
Stevenage currently lead the way in the table, but only five points currently separate first from 14th.
Blackpool sit in 12th with two wins from their opening six games- and return to action against Wycombe Wanderers this weekend following the international break.
Following the first few weeks of the campaign, we take a look at Oddschecker’s favourites for the League One title.
In descending order- here are the current odds:
