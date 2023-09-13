We are just over a month into the League One season.

Stevenage currently lead the way in the table, but only five points currently separate first from 14th.

Blackpool sit in 12th with two wins from their opening six games- and return to action against Wycombe Wanderers this weekend following the international break.

Following the first few weeks of the campaign, we take a look at Oddschecker’s favourites for the League One title.

In descending order- here are the current odds:

2 . Cheltenham Town- 1500/1 Cheltenham sit bottom after only picking up one point in their opening six games. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook Photo Sales

3 . Fleetwood Town- 750/1 Fleetwood sacked manager Scott Brown after only six games following a poor start to the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Carlisle United- 500/1 Newly-promoted Carlisle United have picked up six points from their opening seven games. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

5 . Northampton Town- 500/1 Northampton currently sit 15th in the table. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Vaughan Photo Sales