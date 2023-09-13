News you can trust since 1873
Bookies' favourites for the League One title- and where Blackpool rank compared to the likes of Bolton, Derby County and Portsmouth- in pictures

We are just over a month into the League One season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

Stevenage currently lead the way in the table, but only five points currently separate first from 14th.

Blackpool sit in 12th with two wins from their opening six games- and return to action against Wycombe Wanderers this weekend following the international break.

Following the first few weeks of the campaign, we take a look at Oddschecker’s favourites for the League One title.

In descending order- here are the current odds:

We've taken a look at the Bookies' latest odds.

1. Who are the favourites for the League One title?

We've taken a look at the Bookies' latest odds. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Cheltenham sit bottom after only picking up one point in their opening six games.

2. Cheltenham Town- 1500/1

Cheltenham sit bottom after only picking up one point in their opening six games. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

Fleetwood sacked manager Scott Brown after only six games following a poor start to the season.

3. Fleetwood Town- 750/1

Fleetwood sacked manager Scott Brown after only six games following a poor start to the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Newly-promoted Carlisle United have picked up six points from their opening seven games.

4. Carlisle United- 500/1

Newly-promoted Carlisle United have picked up six points from their opening seven games. Photo: George Wood

Northampton currently sit 15th in the table.

5. Northampton Town- 500/1

Northampton currently sit 15th in the table. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Vaughan

Blackpool beat Burton 2-0 on the opening day of the season.

6. Burton Albion- 300/1

Blackpool beat Burton 2-0 on the opening day of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

