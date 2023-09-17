The ex-Everton, Sheffield United and Wigan Athletic defender leaves Boundary Park with the club 22nd in the National League , with only one win in their opening nine games.

Thompson will step into the top job while the recruitment process for Unsworth’s successor is conducted.

The 58-year-old held a number of coaching positions with the Seasiders during his time at Bloomfield Road, working alongside the likes of Simon Grayson and Ian Holloway with the first team, as well as stepping into the role of caretaker manager on three separate occasions.