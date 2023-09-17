News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Cops officially investigating claim juror offered £20k to fix trial
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley left angry by Wycombe's second goal against the Seasiders in 2-0 defeat

Neil Critchley was left angry by the second goal Blackpool conceded in their 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.
By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 13:50 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The home side took the lead through Sam Vokes in the 12th minute, before Brandon Hanlan doubled their advantage in the early stages of the second half.

Critchley was unhappy by how soon the Seasiders conceded following the restart.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It wasn’t just frustrating- it made me really angry,” he said.

Most Popular
Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)
Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

"We’d spoken about it at half time. The message was, ‘we need to get closer to people and stop the ball going into the box.’

"We allowed it to go in too easily, we didn’t defend the cross.

"There was a free man and he finished it.

"The chances that they created- they scored, and we didn’t.

“That was the difference in the game.

"It wasn’t frustrating, it was a lot more than that.

Read More
Blackpool FC: Here are some of the best fan photos from the Seasiders' trip to W...
Hide Ad

"The pattern of the whole game was similar to Lincoln, where they score early and we are left chasing.

"We’ve got to do more.

Hide Ad

"The first goal in any game is really important and we’ve not done that away from home in the league- it’s something we need to improve on very quickly.

"It’s not like we didn’t create chances, the goalkeeper pulled off a couple of really good saves.

"Jordan (Rhodes) scored in the first half- it wasn’t offside.

"It’s not like we’re not getting into the final third often, but we didn’t have that quality or calmness with our choice of passing in front of goal.”

Related topics:Neil CritchleyWycombeBlackpoolLincolnRhodesJordan