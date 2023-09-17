Neil Critchley was left angry by the second goal Blackpool conceded in their 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

The home side took the lead through Sam Vokes in the 12th minute, before Brandon Hanlan doubled their advantage in the early stages of the second half.

Critchley was unhappy by how soon the Seasiders conceded following the restart.

"It wasn’t just frustrating- it made me really angry,” he said.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

"We’d spoken about it at half time. The message was, ‘we need to get closer to people and stop the ball going into the box.’

"We allowed it to go in too easily, we didn’t defend the cross.

"There was a free man and he finished it.

"The chances that they created- they scored, and we didn’t.

“That was the difference in the game.

"It wasn’t frustrating, it was a lot more than that.

"The pattern of the whole game was similar to Lincoln, where they score early and we are left chasing.

"We’ve got to do more.

"The first goal in any game is really important and we’ve not done that away from home in the league- it’s something we need to improve on very quickly.

"It’s not like we didn’t create chances, the goalkeeper pulled off a couple of really good saves.

"Jordan (Rhodes) scored in the first half- it wasn’t offside.