Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery shares major regret from his Everton youth days as he discusses Europa League adventure
The Northern Ireland international spent a number of years with the academy at Finch Farm.
Despite having to move away from home to join the Blues, Lavery states he wasn’t fazed by the experience.
"When I look back at it now, it was all happening so fast, I didn’t really think about it,” he said.
"I took the move in my stride, but it did become harder being away from home when I had a few injury problems.
"There were some great lads at Everton, so I loved my time there.
"It was a big change going there- the facilities at Finch Farm were unbelievable, I couldn’t have asked for a better place to learn my trade.
"I wish I had done more away from the pitch, whether that was what I was eating or doing extra gym work.
"The facilities were there, but when you’re growing up it’s hard to see that.
"I do wish I would’ve done more to help myself to try and make it there.
"It’s tough in the U23s because you feel so close to the first team but you’re still so far away.
"Everyone’s mates, but it’s a tough environment- you’ve got to look after yourself a bit.
"I wish I had tried to go out on loan when I was a bit younger instead of staying in the U23s for so long.”
During his time with the Toffees, Lavery experienced a European away day, after being named in the matchday squad for a game against Apollon Limassol in Cyprus.
"It was great because quite a few first team players were still involved,” he added.
"I remember the buzz around the place knowing quite a few lads were going to be called up.
"Sam Allardyce was the manager but he didn’t come on the trip.
"You had to be in the U18s for a certain amount of time- that’s how they were picking the players.
"I just about made it. It was a nice trip for sure.
"The airport was the biggest thing, getting a chartered flight and not having to wait or anything- that was exciting.
"I’m back to EasyJet to get home from places now.”