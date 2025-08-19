Blackpool injury news V Mansfield Town: Three out and one doubt for midweek trip

Blackpool take on Mansfield Town at Field Mill this evening.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool will be without a number of players for their game away to Mansfield Town this evening.

The Seasiders travel to Field Mill looking to build on their 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town - which was their first win of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Clough’s Stags also got three points on the board at the weekend after beating Exeter City 2-1 at St James Park, with that game also following an EFL Cup triumph against Chesterfield last Tuesday.

Niall Ennis was on hand with a brace for Blackpool on Saturday afternoon, but will be unavailable for the next three games after also picking up a red card in the first half.

The striker is among a number of players Steve Bruce will be without, both tonight and beyond.

Here’s the Seasiders’ current injury list:

Ashley Fletcher

Ashley Fletcher

Shortly after Ennis’ sending off, Ashley Fletcher exited the action on Saturday as well, after flagging a hamstring problem to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing an update on the forward on Monday, Bruce said: “Ash is having a scan this afternoon. He reported positivity today but we’re erring on caution. We’re all pretty confident that he could be available tomorrow, and if that’s the case - good.

“With muscles you never ever know. He wanted to try and see it through to half time but we took that option away from him because we didn’t want to make it any worse.

“Let’s see what the scan reveals and let’s hope it reveals nothing or very little.”

Danny Imray

Danny Imray

Crystal Palace loanee Danny Imray has missed the opening stages of the season so far after picking up a knee injury in a friendly against Doncaster Rovers last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fullback has returned to training this week, and could be close to action ahead of Saturday’s game against Plymouth Argyle.

Fraser Horsfall

Fraser Horsfall

An ankle injury for Fraser Horsfall was revealed after the 4-1 defeat to Exeter earlier this month.

On Sunday, the defender got out of his protective boot and could return to training later this week.

James Husband

James Husband

A long-term hamstring injury was confirmed for James Husband earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hubby has had an operation, so I don’t think we’ll see him until Christmas, so that’s the sad news on that one,” Bruce said.

“He’s an experienced one who can play centre back and left back for you, so it’s a blow to us.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Winger shares Blackpool target as he makes Birmingham City admission.