Someone in the model of former Birmingham City defender Grant Hanley could be exactly what Blackpool need - amid reported interest in the Scotland international.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool’s first real transfer link of the summer window came in the form of Grant Hanley earlier this week.

The 33-year-old will become a free agent at the end of June after it was announced he would depart League One champions at the conclusion of his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Football League World, the Seasiders are preparing to make the centre back an offer to add him to their ranks for the 2025/26 campaign to boost Steve Bruce’s defensive options.

Hanley made the move to St Andrew’s on a short-term deal back in January, and made 14 appearances for Chris Davies’ side as they clinched the League One title.

Out of those appearances, only three came in Birmingham’s starting XI - at a time where promotion had already been secured.

Hanley’s career so far

Grant Hanley during his time with Blackburn Rovers (Photo credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Hanley would certainly bring experience to Blackpool, with over 450 games under his belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender’s first taste of senior football came with Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League, after being added to the Lancashire club’s academy as a teenager.

Between 2010 and 2016, he featured 200 times in total for the Blue and Whites, before joining Newcastle United following their relegation to the Championship.

The 33-year-old’s stint at St James’ Park only lasted a singular season, with a move to Norwich City coming in 2017.

During his time at Carrow Road, Hanley won the Championship on two occasions, and captained the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verdict on Blackpool’s links with Hanley

Blackpool have been linked with Grant Hanley (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) | Getty Images

OPINION: The defender is the exact model of player Blackpool should be looking for this summer, with a boost to the defence needed.

In the most recent campaign, the central partnerships in Bruce’s back four were pretty youth a lot of the time, with Olly Casey (24), Elkan Baggott (22) and Odel Offiah (22) all used.

Matthew Pennington (30) did have a run in the team, but it’s currently unclear whether he’ll still be with the club next season, as contract negotiations continue.

James Husband played as a centre back a couple of times as well, although you’d imagine he’ll remain as mainly an option at left back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Casey has been the standout figure in the whole of the Seasiders squad in the past 12 months, and built some good partnerships, but consistency was still lacking due to various injuries to others.

The Leeds United youth product needs someone who can be guaranteed to play alongside him every week to a high level.

Hanley’s certainly got the experience, and is used to playing in the higher divisions, but a lack of game time with Birmingham does raise a question mark.

The 33-year-old could still have what it takes to play a full EFL season, and that’d have to be one of the main considerations if there’s any truth to the reported interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blues boss Chris Davies has spoken about his influence off the pitch, which would benefit Blackpool, but someone’s impact on the pitch is the main thing first-and-foremost.

Maybe the idea of what someone like Hanley could bring is better than the linked-individual himself.

Back in the 2021/22 campaign, the Seasiders added experienced defender Richard Keogh to their ranks, and it worked a treat. A signing like that could drive the club up the League One table next season and get them closer to where they want to be.

Hanley knows what it takes to be successful in the EFL play-offs, it’s just about if could deliver on the pitch.

Your next story from the Gazette: Why ex-England boss was 'brilliant' for Blackpool - and what made him stand out.